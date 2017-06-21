A man got more than he bargained for when he purchased a broken computer at a garage sale

TULSA - One Green Country family's garage sale left one man with a lot more than he bargained for.

The family, who wishes to stay anonymous, was moving away from Tulsa and trying to get rid of as much stuff as possible.

They sold an old Mac for almost nothing.

“He said he couldn’t get it to work, and I said I guess I’ll try," said Tyrone, the man who bought the computer off of the person who purchased it at the garage sale.

He often buys old computers for the fun of fixing them, and this one was no different.

“I had taken a whole bunch of things out so I could fix it and one of the things I took out was the hard drive.”

He put the hard drive into another computer.

“My reaction is to face palm or slap my forehead.”

The computer looked like the owner had just logged on to it yesterday.

Passwords, pictures, applications, phone lists, all right there.

“People don’t think this stuff can be on there.”

He tried to find the family it belonged to, but found the phone numbers and address on the laptop were outdated.

But 2 Works for You had some luck.

“I could never get it to turn back on again or anything so I just figured it was completely broken," said the previous owner.

The man said he and his family no longer live here, but he's rattled their information still does.

“I swear to everything that he had taken out the hard drive.”

He said he took precautions, taking the computer somewhere to have the hard drive switched out.

“I was 100 percent positive that it was the hard drive from that computer but apparently it wasn’t.”

“Technically someone could run some data recovery software on there and they’re able to access a lot of that information that you thought was gone," said Tulsa Hills Best Buy Customer Service Manager Shayne Brazelton

He said Best Buy comes across hard drives that need to be wiped out all the time.

"You could irrevocably ruin someone’s lifestyle, career path, anything.”

“You want to be aware of how you dispose of it and what happens to the information that is left on the device," said TU Computer Science Professor John Hale.

He said there's only one sure fire way to make sure your information stays yours.

“Drilling a hole in it, smashing it with a sledgehammer, anything you want to do to give you some level of comfort that that level of information is not recoverable by anybody.”

He said erasing files may seem permanent.

“The information goes where the device goes unless you see to it that it doesn’t.”

The man who sold the computer said he's grateful Tyrone wasn't a bad guy, but he's still worried.

“Even with him being honest and reaching out to you, I still would feel more comfortable if it was in my possession for sure.”

Tyrone said he's open to speaking with the man about sending his hard drive back in exchange for a blank one.

They both say they hope people can learn from this and properly erase information from old devices before getting rid of them.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: