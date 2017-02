TULSA - A group of Tulsa residents gathered Saturday afternoon to protest the de-funding of Planned Parenthood in correlation with nationwide protests.

The protest took place at the Planned Parenthood on South Peoria Avenue.

The group said lawmakers need to do what they promised and de-fund the organization.

Some protestors were there to pray for America. They said the murdering of fetuses is the same as the murdering of people.

Also in attendance, people in support of Planned Parenthood holding signs saying "Thank You Planned Parenthood" and "My Life, My Choice."

An employee of the Planned Parenthood showed up to tow protestors' cars. She did not wish to comment.

