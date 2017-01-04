A Colorado man connects with his biological father in Okmulgee after 43 years of searching

Colorado son finds real dad in Okmulgee - OKMULGEE, OKLA-- “I’m proud to have him as my son.”



Two weeks ago, Ben Cabrera got a call from a son he said he never knew he had. 61-year-old Ron Frohm of Colorado.



“I often wondered whether he would come up in my life or not. I was not aware and then all of a sudden he did,” said Cabrera.



Cabarera said he dated Frohm’s mother while serving in the U.S. Navy in Japan. He said he tried asking for her hand in marriage before heading back to the states, but her parents wouldn’t allow it. Months later, Cabrera said a friend told him his girlfriend was expecting, but didn’t know if the child was his.



“I didn’t have no idea, because if I had known I would have extended my tour of duty and stayed with her and married her there,” said Cabrera.



Now after decades of searching, Frohm found his biological father through Ancestry.com. The two spoke for hours on the phone, learning they both served in the military and eventually sent each other pictures and cards.



“I hope you and your mom have a wonderful Christmas and a very Happy New Year. Love you both, Dad,” said Frohm.



Cabrera said he felt an instant connection with his son.



“When we had that 2 and half hour, 3 hour conversation he asked me, he said would it be okay if I called you dad? I said certainly, I’d appreciate that,” said Cabrera.

“He asked me how do you feel if I could call you my son? I said dad I’ve been waiting for this a long time, a long time,” said Frohm.



The father and son are planning on meeting for the first time in person here in Oklahoma in the next couple of weeks. Frohm is even wanting to change his last name to Cabrera.



