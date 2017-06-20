Catoosa family fighting to get nephew back home after deadly Missouri crash

CATOOSA, Okla. - A Catoosa family is struggling to bring one of their loved ones home after tragedy struck last week, when 24-year-old Brandon Werther died in Missouri in a car crash.

“Catoosa’s home, Oklahoma’s home, not Missouri; and he needs to come home," said his Aunt Conni Werther.

For Brandon life had just begun.

“He strived to make sure his children and his wife were taken care of.”

Married at just 16 to his high school sweetheart, he knew what he wanted and worked for it.

“He was always proud to call us or come by and say 'Hey I got this job,'" said his uncle Sam Werther.

His job moved him, his wife and two kids to Missouri in May.

But no one knew when he left for work on Thursday he wouldn't be back.

“He fell asleep at the wheel and hit the bottom of a street light that was concrete," his aunt explained.

She said her feelings are simple.

“Sadness for his children, sadness that I’d never see him again and just that I needed to do something.”

But her and her husband didn't just do something.

They gave the plot they picked out and had been paying for for themselves to him.

“I feel like it’s the last gift I can give him.”

Brandon's loving spirit will rest at Floral Haven Cemetery, but only once his family can raise the money to bring his body back from Missouri.

Not just to say goodbye, but more importantly for the children he loved more than life.

“They’re young, they’re just babies, and they need somewhere to go to know where their daddy’s at," his aunt said. “I just want to bring him home and know that he is somewhere that I know is beautiful.”

Brandon's funeral is scheduled for later this month.

To help his family you can visit their GoFundMe page.

