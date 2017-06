3 US soldiers killed in action in Afghanistan

AFGHANISTAN (NBC News) - Three U.S. soldiers were killed and one other was wounded Saturday in eastern Afghanistan when an Afghan soldier opened fire on them, U.S. officials confirmed to NBC News.

The shooter — identified as a member of the Afghan National Army's Commando Forces — was killed in return fire, officials added.

The incident occurred during a joint U.S.-Afghan military operation in the Achin district of Nangarhar province, according to the provincial governor's spokesperson.

The soldiers were killed in an apparent insider, or so-called "green-on-blue," attack by an Afghan ally soldier on U.S. service members.

The identities of the slain soldiers and the injuries of the wounded soldier were not immediately released. The incident remains under investigation, officials said.

President Donald Trump was briefed on the "emerging situation" in Afghanistan, White House deputy communications director Raj Shah said earlier Saturday.

The attack follows one in March in which three American soldiers were shot and wounded by an Afghan soldier on a base in Helmand province, officials said. That Afghan soldier was also killed following the incident.

