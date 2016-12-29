TULSA, Okla. -- Tulsa Police have identified the three men arrested for a string of robberies throughout Tulsa Thursday morning.

The first is 20-year-old Alrieon Sherrill.

Police arrested him for possession of a firearm under DOC supervision and joyriding.

The second is 22-year-old Demondre Scott.

Police arrested him for robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen car and possession of a firearm.

The third is a 16-year-old juvenile.

Police arrested him for two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, one count of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, one count of pointing a deadly weapon and one county of joyriding.

Police say the fourth suspect is still on the run this afternoon.

The group of robberies started at Night Trips early Thursday morning.

Police say a woman was walking to her car when two suspects approached her.

The suspects allegedly had guns and demanded her bag.

Later Thursday morning, three different armed robbery victims called police near the Greens of Bedford apartment complex .

Witnesses told police the suspects were in a black four-door sedan.

Police say they found a car matching the victims' description near I-244 and North Sheridan Road.

Several witnesses positively identified the suspects and car.

