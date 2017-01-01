3 people shot, one in critical condition following East Tulsa drive-by shooting

3 shot, 1 critical in E. Tulsa drive-by - TULSA--Tulsa Police are still piecing together information about a shooting they started around 7:30 pm near the 6000 block of east 20th Street, Saturday. They said three people were shot and two people were transported to St. Francis and St. Johns hospitals. Officials said one of those victims is in critical condition. Police are still assessing a scene at 3800 east 21st Street where they said shots were fired at a victim in their car. They said at one point two suspects were taken into custody and were treated for their injuries.

We'll keep you updated about this shooting investigation on air, online and on our 2 Works For You app.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: