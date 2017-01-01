3 people shot, one in critical condition following East Tulsa drive-by shooting

Corley Peel
10:33 PM, Dec 31, 2016

Multiple injuries after drive by shooting in East Tulsa

KJRH

3 shot, 1 critical in E. Tulsa drive-by - TULSA--Tulsa Police are still piecing together information about a shooting they started around 7:30 pm near the 6000 block of east 20th Street, Saturday. They said three people were shot and two people were transported to St. Francis and St. Johns hospitals. Officials said one of those victims is in critical condition. Police are still assessing a scene at 3800 east 21st Street where they said shots were fired at a victim in their car. They said at one point two suspects were taken into custody and were treated for their injuries.

 We'll keep you updated about this shooting investigation on air, online and on our 2 Works For You app. 

