2017 Independence Day Fireworks: Fourth of July celebrations around Oklahoma

TULSA--It's almost time to celebrate the Fourth of July!

Here is a list of fireworks displays and festivals across northeastern Oklahoma.



BARTLESVILLE - July 4th

July 4 - 4th of July Freedom Fest features a patriotic kids parade, live music, fireworks, lip sync contest, pie contest, beer garden and more in downtown. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:45 p.m.



BIXBY - June 30

Get the weekend started off with a bang. The Bixby Freedom Celebration is Friday, June 30th beginning at 4:30pm.

BROKEN ARROW

July 2 - Rockets over Rhema is a free event that begins at 5 p.m. with games and food vendors. $5 wristbands for Inflata-Zone. Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. and huge fireworks display at 10 p.m.

July 4 - Broken Arrow's Fireworks Extravaganza will include live music, balloon art and of course plenty of fireworks! The fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m. at Los Cabos.



CLAREMORE - July 4th

Claremore festivities begin at 7 a.m. with a Kids' Fishing Derby with poles given to the first 400 participants aged 4-12. Then the park reopens at 6 p.m. at Claremore Lake Park. Inflatables, splash pad, concessions, live entertainment and fireworks after dark.



EUFAULA - July 3rd

Eufaula Cove is hosting a fireworks show.



GRAND LAKE - July 1st, 2nd & 3rd

Check out the fireworks on all parts of Grand Lake--Disney, Grove, Duck Creek, Horse Creek and Monkey Island



GROVE, WOLF CREEK PARK - July 3rd

The Grove Firefighters will once again serve FREE Watermelon and shoot off fireworks in Wolf Creek Park. Entertainment starts at 6pm.



HASKELL - July 1st

Haskell LakeFest 2017 begins at 9 a.m. with a fishing derby . The town of Haskell hosts an afternoon filled with games, concessions and booths for guests to enjoy while awaiting the Fireworks Spectacular set to music. LakeFest, is a free family event, with activities starting at 5 p.m. with various vendors, games, turtle races, horseshoe tournament and more. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at dusk.



JAY - July 4th

The Jay Fireworks Display begins at dusk at the high school stadium.



JENKS - July 4th

The Jenks America Freedom Fest begins at 10 a.m. with live music, food trucks, kids zone and more in downtown. The Oklahoma Aquarium opens at 6:30 p.m. offering half-priced admission. Live music begins at 2 p.m. at Los Cabos for Boomfest before the fireworks begin after dark.



MCALESTER - July 4th

The Stars & Stripes Funfest begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Expo Event Center. Inflatables, live music and fireworks highlight the celebration.



MIAMI - July 4th

Firework Celebration at Riverview Park begins at 5 p.m. A turtle race, hot dog eating contest and activities for kids highlight the celebration which is closed out with a fireworks show after dark.



OKMULGEE - July 4th

The Fireworks Extravaganza event in Okmulgee is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The fireworks will be launched at Municipal Park. There will also be live music, a water slide and other activities for the whole family.



OWASSO - July 4th

The fireworks for Red, White and Boom are scheduled to being shortly after dark. The fireworks will be launched from the Greens of Owasso.



PAWHUSKA - July 4

The Patriotic Party on the Prairie is a day-long street festival in downtown Pawhuska beginning at 7 a.m. with vendors, music, and street food and small town charm. Fireworks display at dusk.



PAWNEE- July 4

The Independence Day Celebration begins with games starting at 8 a.m.--Turtle race, egg toss, boots toss, shoes pitched, tug-of-war and more. Fireworks at 10 p.m.



SAPULPA - July 4

American Celebrates America. Fireworks will launch from the Sapulpa Municipal Golf Course with viewing and parking available in the Walmart parking lot and fields east of the store. Activities begin at 7 p.m. with the fireworks scheduled for 9:45 p.m.



SKIATOOK - July 3rd

Fantasy in the Sky is that annual Fourth of July celebration sponsored by the City of Skiatook and area businesses. The celebration starts with a community-wide parade and continues throughout the day with great food, vendors and live music. The night concludes with a world-class fireworks show that brings more than 75,000 people to Skiatook.



TULSA - July 4

Folds of Honor FreedomFest 2017. Fireworks, launched from the 21st Street Bridge, begin after dark. Event organizers are encouraging people to arrive early due to construction along Riverside Drive. Click here for a map with road closures and parking for FreedomFest.

VINITA - June 30

Bob McSpadden Memorial Fireworks Show takes place in Vinita at the HS Football field with activities starting at 7:30.



