2 Works for You celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Day Feb. 17 giving out Topeca Coffee at Reasor's

TULSA -- Come get a free cup of coffee, on us!

2 Works for You morning anchors and meteorologists will be handing out free cups of Topeca coffee in celebration of Random Acts of Kindness Day Feb. 17, 2017. Stop by the Reasor's at 41st and Peoria between 7 and 9 a.m. to share a cup of coffee with morning anchors Taniya Wright and Daniel Winn and meteorologists Kirsten Horne and Jon Haverfield.

2 Works for You encourages the visiting coffee drinkers to "pay it forward" by donating a non-perishable food item in the box as they grab their free cup of joe. All food will be donated to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma to help our neighbors in need.

The Random Acts of Kindness Foundation has designated the week of Feb. 12-18 as #RAKWeek claiming, "It’s an opportunity for participants to leave the world better than they found it and inspire others to do the same." The seven-day celebration began in 1995.

Individuals and businesses can register their acts of kindness at www.randomactsof.us.

A big thank you to local businesses, Topeca Coffee Roasters and Reasor's for partnering with us to spread our random act of kindness.

