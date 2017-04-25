2 men arrested in kidnapping, slaying of Oklahoma woman

WEWOKA, Okla. (AP) -- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says two men have been arrested in the kidnapping and shooting death of a woman in eastern Oklahoma.



The OSBI says the men took Nichole Owl to a wooded area in Seminole County near Wewoka on April 17 and tied her to a tree because they suspected her of stealing drugs and money from one of them.



The agency says Owl was shot when she failed to tell where the drugs and money were hidden and the men and a third person then buried her body.



The OSBI says the third person reported the shooting the following day and Owl's body was recovered.



The two suspects are being held in the Seminole County jail. Court records do not show that charges have been fled.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: