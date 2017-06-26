2 Marines burned in California base explosion

Jermaine Ong
7:23 AM, Jun 26, 2017
3 hours ago

Fire at hangar burns two Marines

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two Marines were severely burned in an explosion at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego on Sunday night.

Marine officials said the two Marines from Texas-based Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 were performing maintenance on an F/A-18 jet at about 10:20 p.m. when the fire ignited.

The injured Marines were taken to UC San Diego Regional Burn Center, but their conditions are unknown.

The incident is under investigation, according to Marine officials.

