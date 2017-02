PAWHUSKA, Okla. -- Five people have been arrested after the Pawhuska Police Department discovered several pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Saturday night, police say they stopped a vehicle in which the occupants were in possession of nearly two pounds of marijuana.

Police also recovered nearly $2,000 in cash, according to a Facebook post. Five people were taken to jail as a result of the stop.

Police have not released any names.

