TULSA, Okla. - Health officials say a person in Tulsa county has died from the flu.

It's only the second flu death in the state this season.

As the flu season continues, the Tulsa Health Department encourages all individuals six months and older to get a flu vaccination.

Health officials say the best prevention against the flu is to receive the vaccine.

The flu vaccine can keep you from getting the flu, make the illness less severe if you do get it, and keep you from spreading the virus to family and other people.

Flu vaccines will be offered to anyone six months and older on a walk-in basis Mondays through Thursdays 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and Fridays 8:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. at the following Tulsa Health Department locations

James O. Goodwin Health Center | 5051 S. 129 E. Ave., Tulsa, OK

Central Regional Health Center | 315 S. Utica, Tulsa, OK

North Regional Health and Wellness Center | 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tulsa OK

