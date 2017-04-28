"13 Reasons Why" prompts area schools to provide counseling for teens with suicidal thoughts.

Corley Peel
5:06 PM, Apr 28, 2017
5:38 PM, Apr 28, 2017
JENKS, Okla. -- School across the country are divided on the new hit Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" after some say it glamorizes suicide.

The show follows a teenage girl who explains the reasons she decided to kill herself.

Shannon West said once she started watching the new Netflix series '13 Reasons Why,’  she couldn’t stop.

“At first it’s a little breath taking in a sense of like oh my gosh,” said West.

In the show, a high school girl named Alison commits suicide. Recordings are then found of the girl sharing why she chose to take her life and who she blames for her decision. Now many districts, like Jenks, are worried about the shows impact on teens and whether it glorifies suicide.

“We’ve had one student that I know of who made it pretty well known that this was something that they were basing their own plan and intention on was this book,” said Jenks Schools Student Assistance Program Coordinator Paula Lau.

Officials said now the district is sending home notes to parents providing extra counseling and tips for teachers to help students who might be considering suicide after watching the show.

“There’s a lot of messages in this series and in the book that that are just scary to me when I know the mental state that some of our kids do struggle with on a regular basis,” Lau.

West said she hopes more people will view the show as a wakeup call to help those who might be struggling with suicidal thoughts.

“Maybe more people will come out with their hurting and being bullied and things like that, I think it’s more beneficial than it is negative,” said West.

Those struggling with suicidal thoughts can text “START” TO 741741 or call 1-800-273-TALK.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

