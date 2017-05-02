10 charged after marijuana found in child's Easter basket in Shawnee, Oklahoma

10:49 AM, May 2, 2017

SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) -- Authorities in Oklahoma say 10 people have been charged with drug-related offenses after a marijuana cigarette found inside a child's Easter basket at a school led police to a home were marijuana was growing.

The Shawnee News-Star reports that the police investigation began last month after a teacher who was counting Easter eggs discovered the marijuana cigarette inside a student's basket at school. Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano says the basket had been dropped off by the student's aunt.

Lozano says officers later executed a search warrant at a home where officers found marijuana plants growing in Styrofoam containers. She says officers also found drug paraphernalia and a shotgun in the home.

Ten people who were in at the home at the time were charged last week by prosecutors.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

