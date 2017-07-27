Heat Advisory issued July 27 at 3:13PM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah
Heat Advisory issued July 27 at 3:06PM CDT expiring July 27 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain
Heat Advisory issued July 27 at 12:18PM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Lincoln, Love, McClain, Marshall, Murray, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens
Heat Advisory issued July 27 at 11:41AM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Choctaw, Creek, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah
Heat Advisory issued July 27 at 3:17AM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Creek, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 3:41PM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Choctaw, Creek, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 3:41PM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 3:00PM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Marshall, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 2:51AM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 2:51AM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Creek, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pawnee, Tulsa, Wagoner
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 2:33AM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Seminole
Roughly 7 percent of U.S. households didn't have a bank account in 2015, the most recent year data was collected. Beyond that, an additional 20 percent of U.S. households were underbanked, a term used to describe people who have a bank account but also rely on other non-banking institutions (like check cashing services).
While it is not a traditional bank (sorry, no free toasters), it allows you to deposit paychecks, access cash and, of course, easily shop at Walmart. You can also use it to write checks, pay bills online, send money to other people who are using the card and deposit checks with your smartphone.
It even encourages you to build up your savings with a "Vault" feature that offers a chance to win cash. Every month, one person wins $1,000 and hundreds of others win $25, just for saving their money via the card.
Many of the same downsides
But there are some downsides of Walmart's MoneyCard.
NerdWallet.com says while cash withdrawals are free at a Walmart store, you'll pay a $2.50 fee to use an ATM elsewhere.
It really makes sense, then, if you live or work near Walmart and will make all your ATM withdrawals there, to avoid extra fees.
Another downside: You will still be hit with a $5 monthly fee for not keeping $1,000 in your account, just like with big banks. There's also a $3 fee every time you use cash to reload the card, though it's free to reload the card via direct deposit.
It's also free to reload the card if you use Walmart's check cashing service, though you'll have to pay $3 to $6 for every check you cash.
However, NerdWallet says its fees are "on the low side" compared with many other prepaid cards and you can earn up to $75 in cash back rewards every year.
The bottom line
Obviously many people have no interest in banking with a store where they shop.
But for the millions of people who don't have an account at a standard bank, many of them Walmart customers, it's an interesting proposition.
____________________
“Don't Waste Your Money” is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. (“Scripps”).