Yellow gold back in style, after you sold yours

Have you looked at jewelry or watches lately?



If not, you're going to be in for a big surprise, because yellow gold, the status symbol of the 80s and 90s, is back in style again.



Five years ago, we couldn't get rid of yellow gold fast enough. Prices had hit an all-time high, and women everywhere were selling back their gold chains and bracelets, going home with nice checks in many cases.



But after a quick fade out, yellow gold is making a comeback.



Yellow chains, watches fashionable again

It's not quite to the level it was during the heyday of TV shows like "Dallas" and "Dynasty"...yet.



But stores are stocking more and more yellow chains and gold watches, leading some people to wonder if perhaps they shouldn't have sold grandma's old necklaces so soon.



So why is yellow gold making a comeback?

There are a number of reasons, one being that tastes change every decade. Remember the floral wallpaper and curtain craze of the 90s? Trends come and go.



According to reports on bridal planning site The Knot, white gold—the most popular replacement for yellow gold—is difficult to keep clean.



White gold gets dull very easily, as does sterling silver, another replacement, which tarnishes if you don't polish it.

In addition, the other popular gold replacement of the past decade, platinum, is becoming prohibitively expensive for many young brides and grooms, according to The Knot.

But the bottom line is that if something is high quality, you may want to hold onto some of it, because at some point it may be fashionable again.



If you're tired of the silver look, and even more tired of having to clean it all the time, it may be time to see what gold you have left in the closet.



And while you are at it, cue up those old VHS tapes of Bobby, Sue Ellen and J.R.

