When virtual home staging becomes deceptive

Thanks to Photoshop, you can make any photo look better.
That includes real estate photos. But when do pictures of a home cross the line, and become deceptive?
Digital staging helps buyers envision their next home
Buyers these days want move-in-ready homes, without brass fixtures and floral wallpaper that screams 1990.
One way realtors are making homes stand out are with "virtual staging" on their websites.
Photoshopped pictures show what the home could look like with new furniture, rugs and wall hangings. Realtors say it helps buyers envision their next home, once the shag carpeting and Elvis photos are removed.
These photos are perfectly legal, as long as it's disclosed upfront.