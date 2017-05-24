What to buy, and not buy, at Memorial Day sales

It's Memorial Day weekend, the time when school winds down, the weather warms up, and stores start slashing prices on spring wear and outdoor gear.

It also brings the biggest sales of the year since President's Day all the way back in February. So if you can pull yourself away from the grill for a few hours, you'll find some great savings.

Oh, and some of those grills will be on sale too, for the first time in 2017.

The website DealNews.com has just released its list of things to buy and things not to buy at Memorial Day sales.



The best things to buy Memorial Day weekend:

Appliances, appliances, and more appliances. You'll find the biggest markdowns on refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines in months this weekend. Look for all sorts of great deals at Sears, Home Depot, Lowe's, and even JCPenney, in stores where it has recently added a large appliance department..

You'll find the biggest markdowns on refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines in months this weekend. Look for all sorts of great deals at Sears, Home Depot, Lowe's, and even JCPenney, in stores where it has recently added a large appliance department.. Beds and Mattresses: The deals may not be as great as they were over President's Day, but DealNews says May is a great time to replace your mattress, with all retailers having sales.

The deals may not be as great as they were over President's Day, but DealNews says May is a great time to replace your mattress, with all retailers having sales. Home Goods : DealNews says look for kitchen and home decor sales at Sears, JCPenney, Lowe's, Home Depot, and Williams-Sonoma.

: DealNews says look for kitchen and home decor sales at Sears, JCPenney, Lowe's, Home Depot, and Williams-Sonoma. Spring Clothing: Al those spring fashions that have been on racks since January are now on markdown. DealNews suggests checking Old Navy, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, along with standards like Macy's, Kohl's and Target.

DealNews says wait to buy, if possible:

Swimsuits, sandals, and other peak summer clothing items: The big sales on swim wear hit in late June, and over the Fourth of July. You'll find some markdowns now, but not the best.

and other peak summer clothing items: The big sales on swim wear hit in late June, and over the Fourth of July. You'll find some markdowns now, but not the best. Patio Furniture: Again, stores are teasing us with some sales now, but the big clearance, to make way for back-to-school items and fire pits, comes at the end of June and July,

Again, stores are teasing us with some sales now, but the big clearance, to make way for back-to-school items and fire pits, comes at the end of June and July, BBQ Grills: Home Depot and Lowe's are advertising some grill discounts this weekend. So if yours is rusted, you should find some pretty good deals. But for much better deals on grills, wait till after the Fourth of July,

Home Depot and Lowe's are advertising some grill discounts this weekend. So if yours is rusted, you should find some pretty good deals. But for much better deals on grills, wait till after the Fourth of July, Laptops: You'll find some savings this weekend, but the biggest deals start in late June for back-to-school.

Great Sales in a Few Weeks



Finally, Deal News says if you can wait three to four weeks, you'll see the start of back-to-school sales (yes, hate saying that now), with the best markdowns of the year on laptops, tablets, printers, and office supplies.

________________

“Don't Waste Your Money” is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. (“Scripps”).

For more DWYM reports, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

"Like" John Matarese on Facebook

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)