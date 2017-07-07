Warning signs your job is in jeopardy

The economy is strong, and companies are hiring. So why didn't you get a raise?

It may be because the boss would like you to leave, according to a new report listing the hints that your job could be in jeopardy.

Remember the movie "Office Space?"

Did you ever feel like Milton, the bespectacled bean counter in the movie "Office Space" who's snubbed by the boss and pushed farther and farther away from the action?

Business Insider lists some of the warning signs that you may be on the way out.

Among them:

You were passed over for a promotion you should have received.

You are left out of the loop during planning and strategy sessions.

You got a lackluster raise during good times.

Someone else gets the all the plum assignments now.

And you suddenly have a lot of free time on your hands.

Warning sign No. 1

The top indication you may be let go soon:

Your relationship with the boss has gone bad.

Either he is on your case all the time, or he asks you to document everything you do, or he simply ignores you and won't look you in the eye when he walks by.

You may want to start looking for a new boss, so you don't end up like Milton.

The good news is that if you're not feeling comfortable with your work environment, this is one of the best times to look for a new job.

Unemployment is low, many companies need workers, and that way you don't waste your money

