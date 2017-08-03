Uniqlo will sell clothing from a vending machine

Have you ever gotten cold while in an airport? Uniqlo is counting on it. The brand has announced plans to put vending machines that house jackets and more in major airports. The machines will carry jackets and shirts, all that can be dispensed at the push of a button. Pretty cool, huh? Expect to see 10 vending machines within the next two months at airports in cities such as New York and Houston. Not only does this seem like a very unique marketing strategy, but it also seems like a great way to sell products while cutting costs at the same time. Uniqlo is a Japanese brand with 45 U.S. stores, but the brand did not gain popularity as quickly as anticipated and has already had to scale back its plan for continuing to open stores in America.These vending machines could solve all of that, though. "At the airport, you don’t have a lot of time to wait in line and explore a store," Marisol Tamaro, Uniqlo’s U.S. marketing chief, explained to the Wall Street Journal. "We’re trying to understand where we can be more successful without making a big commitment." Shopping that only involves the press of a button certainly makes things easy! Uniqlo is known for minimal design, everyday pieces, so getting a plain black jacket from a vending machine definitely seems like something the brand could pull off. It's very much in line with their overall aesthetic.The clothing will reportedly be dispensed in a box or a can , and if for some reason you get the wrong size or otherwise need to return your item, you can do so at a Uniqlo store location or by mail. So, be on the lookout for Uniqlo vending machines in the near future. Do you prefer a grab-and-go method of shopping? You can find out very soon!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.