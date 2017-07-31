115-Piece Home Repair Kit is less than $40 right now

hammer, wrenches, pliers, screwdriver, screwdriver handle and bits, a nut driver bit set, steel and masonry drill sets, level, tape measure, a hacksaw and a utility knife.

Yep, it's definitely got the basics covered.

Whether you're going off to school or just need a little help around the house, AmazonBasics has you covered. They're practically giving away this 115-piece Basic Home Repair Kit online for less than $40, and you're going to need to add it to your personal tool collection (or lack thereof). Think of AmazonBasics as Amazon's version of a store brand. Here, you'll often find cheaper prices on products, and this toolkit is proof! Its total price: $34.93 plus free shipping for Amazon Prime members. Not bad, huh? It's regularly listed at $44.99. (Note: We've been watching the price on this toolkit and it fluctuates quite a bit—we even saw it dip below $30 last week. The price may change, so take a look at your shopping cart before you purchase.) It houses 115 pieces of equipment you can use to make small repairs around your home.You'll find aPlus, all of this comes in a convenient carrying case, so you can keep the tools all in one place. Because it stinks to not be able to find a hammer when you need it, you know? Despite its affordable price point, these tools have gotten solid reviews online. "Amazon has put together an excellent set of tools for most basic home repair jobs. I have had several tool boxes full of mismatched tools picked up from various sales over the years. I tend to be fairly picky about my tools. I learned many years ago (the hard way) that saving a few bucks on tools can end up costing a lot of frustration down the line," one person wrote. "This set is solid on every count. I've had several occasions to use them in several home and vehicle repair and construction jobs and have absolutely no complaints about anything that has been included here." It's nice to know that these tools work for home and car repairs. Because of its case and the fact that the entire kit only weighs about 11 pounds, you could easily keep this in your trunk for safe measure.The reviewer went on to make another very important point, noting that these are basic tools. "If you're looking for something that is going to endure years of daily abuse, you're better off investing in contractor-grade materials. But for the work the majority of folks do around their home and property, these are going to work very well," the review reads. But, for the price point and the amount you'll likely be using these tools (which will hopefully only be in case of emergencies!), this really is an incredible deal!

