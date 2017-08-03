Buy one get one free deal at McDonald's

Download The McDonald's App For This (And Other!) Deals

Other Free Food Up For Grabs

The only thing better than one large McDonald's sandwich is two large McDonald's sandwiches, am I right? Lucky for you—there's a very special buy one, get one free deal going on at the fast food chain. So, who's ready for lunch? Unfortunately, this deal will only last for a limited time. This offer is valid once a day through Aug. 6 . When you buy one large sandwich, you'll get another large sandwich for free when you shop while the promo lasts.But, this is just one of the many deals you can take advantage of if you download the McDonald's App . Once the app is on your phone, you'll unlock an entire world of good eating for less money. For example, once a week, you can get a free shake, frappe or sundae with any purchase until Sept. 3. Like McDonald's fries? You can get a medium fry for free on every Friday with any purchase, all thanks to the app.If you're a fan of the Mickey D's Big Mac and more, then you need to get this app on your phone. You can download it through Google Play or iTunes , and it is compatible for Android and iPhone.And if you're just a fan of free stuff, in general, especially when it involves food, then you're going to love the deal Smashburger has going on right now, too. For the entire month of August you can get BOGO entrees at the establishment. That means you can choose to buy one burger and get one for free or opt for a chicken sandwich or salad, instead. You'll have to present this coupon at participating Smashburgers to receive the deal, but it's as simple as that. So, plan your lunch schedule to involve McDonald's and Smashburger during the month of August to score free, delicious food (with extra perks for free).

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.