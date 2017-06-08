Today only: Up to 80% off clearance at The Children's Place

Sarah Kuta
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Children's Place is having a massive one-day sale on clearance items—save up to 80 percent off today only. Plus, they've got some other great deals going on you should know about. The entire site is 50 to 60 percent off this week, and all shorts are on sale for $5.99 and up. You can also score free shipping through June 30. Another cool perk they're offering: When you buy a gift card worth $25 or more, you can get a $5 bonus card. We took a peek at some of the clearance items at The Children's Place, and these are some of the cutest deals we found:

T-Shirts For $1.90

This toddler girl's graphic t-shirt is on sale for just $1.90 (regularly $9.50). And just in time for Father's Day this boy's long-sleeve t-shirt is also just $1.90 (regularly $9.50).

Baby Clothes Marked Down

This adorable "Hi I'm New Here" bodysuit is just $1.99 (regularly $9.95). These footie pajamas are also marked down to just $2.99 (regularly $14.95).

Girls And Boys Clearance

This girls floral print sleeveless dress is marked down to just $4.99 (regularly $24.95) and it comes in two colors. This boys striped polo is on sale for $2.59 (regularly $12.95). Remember this sale is for today only, but the rest of the great deals we mentioned are happening all week or all month. Happy shopping! RELATED: Save up to 70% off Nike shoes, clothes and gear    

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.