One for you, and one for a friend.

You can have your macchiato and one for a friend, too, thanks to this offer from Starbucks. From Aug. 3 through Aug. 7, you can buy any macchiato (hot or iced) and get another for free when you purchase between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. This offer is valid even when you select one of their newest macchiato flavors, the Iced Coconut Milk Mocha Macchiato or Iced Cinnamon Almond Milk Macchiato. You can also order any size you'd like and still have the promo apply! Tall, grande or venti? You decide! So, no matter what kind of macchiato your taste buds are craving, you'll be able to walk away with two for the price of one, and that will make any trip to Starbucks that much better!According to the Starbucks website , "Aug. 6 is International Friendship Day but we’re making it an extended weekend celebration." In honor of the holiday, Starbucks is making it oh-so-easy for you and a friend to enjoy coffee together. So, be sure to grab a friend and head to a Starbucks location while this deal lasts! Just in case you're unfamiliar, a macchiato is an Italian drink consisting of mostly espresso , topped with foamed milk. Sound delicious? You bet! Considering Starbucks has so many great macchiato flavors to choose from, it certainly won't be difficult to take advantage of this limited time offer. [arve url="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FStarbucks%2Fphotos%2Fa.10150362709023057.369892.22092443056%2F10155447120388057%2F%3Ftype%3D3&width=500" /] You can choose from their classic Caramel Macchiato , which consists of milk, brewed espresso, vanilla syrup and caramel or go for something a little more tropical. Because there's always one of their newest drink additions to choose, as well. The Iced Coconut Milk Mocha Macchiato which is made of coconut milk and a mixture of white chocolate and mocha sauce added into the coffee. Craving an caffeine burst right about now? Then, be sure to head in to Starbucks from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on Aug. 3-7 for an afternoon pick-me-up!

