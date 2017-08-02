Crocs Hosts Surprise Sale, Shoes Starting At $12.99
Megan Fenno
Whether you're in the market for a new pair of shoes for your little ones as they head back to school or hey, you just want to treat yourself, then you might want to head over to the Crocs website.
Right now, you can find great deals starting at just $12.99 on select shoes for the entire family during the company's surprise sale.
This sale is only on for a few days—hurry, because it ends at midnight on Thursday, Aug. 3.
You can also take advantage of Crocs' free economy shipping if your order total is over $24.99.
Traditional Crocs in various colors, flip flops and slides are all part of the deal. So essentially, you could pick up two pairs of new shoes from Crocs for under $30—and that includes shipping and taxes.
Here are some of the best surprise sale deals we've come across that are all prices at just $12.99:
Crocs Kids' Baya Clog
These classic clogs come in six color choices from cerulean blue to vibrant violet, and they come in both children's sizes and juniors sizes.
Originally $27.99, these little crocs have been reviewed more than 100 times and hold a 4.5 star rating out of 5.
CitiLane Flops
Now's your chance to stock up on flip flops for next year!
Available for both men and women, these flip flops are marked down to $12.99 from the original price of $29.99. There are five color choices available, but they're starting to sell out, so grab them while you can!
Kids' Classic Flip
Stock up and save! The kids' classic flips come in either candy pink or navy and are available in both children's and junior sizes. Originally priced at $19.99, you can now snag them during the surprise sale for just $12.99.
Kids' Crocs Littles
These cute little Crocs are made for with the littlest of feet in mind, as they are only available in size 2/3, which is pretty much the perfect size for a babies learning to walk. They're available in ballerina pink and cerulean blue.
Crocs also has women's flats, men's slip on shoes and fuzz-lined clogs for children all marked down somewhere in the 30 percent off range, making this sale truly one the entire family can take advantage of.
But just remember, if you're planning on picking up a few pairs, we suggest buying sooner rather than later, as a lot of the styles on sale are selling out quickly.