Buy one get one burger deal at Smashburger

Just when you thought a nice, hot, juicy burger couldn't get any better, Smashburger had to go and offer this deal. From now until Aug. 31, you can get a free entree with the purchase of an entree. Because you know what they say—two burgers are better than one! You'll need a coupon to make this promo valid, but don't worry—you can print one out right here . Then, all you have to do is head in to your nearest Smashburger location and order one adult entree to get another of equal or lesser value for free. You can find a full list of locations on their website, but there's a Smashburger in 38 states across America. If there's not one in your state—this deal might seriously be worth a road trip!When you read the fine print on the coupon, you'll find this is only valid for purchases made in stores, not online orders and it does not apply when you order the $4 promotional Triple Double.But, other than those exclusions, you've got free reign of the entree menu to receive this BOGO deal. So, who's hungry? The Smashburger menu offers a range of burgers, chicken sandwiches and salad options, so pretty much no matter what you're in the mood for—you can find it here. There's everything from the Spicy Jalapeno Baja Burger complete with a chipotle bun, guacamole and pepper jack cheese to the Spinach and Goat Cheese Salad topped with raisins, sunflower seeds and balsamic vinaigrette. And those are just a couple of the yummy options there are to choose from! Once you order one of those delicious meals, you'll be eligible to receive another meal for free. Not to mention, this special offer will last through the end of the month. You really can't beat this deal!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.