Gymboree up to 75 percent off sale

Playgrounds, field trips and science experiments take a toll on children's wardrobes, so it's a good thing you can save major bucks when you rack up on closet items from Gymboree.
The brand is offering up to 75 percent off on kids' clothing and shoes, just in time for your little ones to head back to school.
This is honestly all any parent could ask for. You can save on everything from dresses to lunch boxes, so now's your chance to send your kids back to school in style—without breaking the bank.
Gymboree is offering an additional 40 percent off select sale items, which means you can see up to 70 percent off certain items when all is said and done.
Here's a sampling of some of the deals we found poking around on the Gymboree website.
Girls' Stripe Dress
This girls' stripe dress is marked down to just $8,99 (regularly $36.95), which is a savings of 75 percent.
Let's Chill Tank
This "Lets Chill" tank top is on sale for just $6.59 (regularly $16.95), for a savings of 61 percent.
Toucan Tee
This boys' toucan tee is on sale for $5.39 (regularly $14.95). That's a savings of 64 percent.
Other Gymboree Deals Happening Now
Not only can you find discounts on sale items, but there are even more deals happening on the Gymboree website, too.
For instance, newly added shoes are on sale, select regular items are 50 percent off and tees are just $8. Plus, free shipping on everything! Told you—this is a parent's dream come true.
When you shop online at Gymboree, you can find book bags for as low as $18.48 and lunch boxes for just $9.98.
You can choose to get matching versions or let your children mix and match as they please!
Tall boots are going for less than $30, and tennis shoes will run you about $20.
These shoes will have your little ones ready for any and every activity. And, since the boots are so affordable at the moment, you may as well go ahead and snag the shoes they'll be wearing this winter while they're on sale!
Another bonus of shopping from Gymboree is that you can get uniforms from there, too.
So, if your children have guidelines about what they can and can't wear to the classroom, you don't have to shop elsewhere for those items.
Go ahead and consider Gymboree your one-stop-shop for school supply needs. Now all that's left to grab is a couple of notebooks and a few pencils, and you're all set.
So, if you haven't already gotten a jump on grabbing book bags, supplies and more to prep for the first day of school, the time is now.