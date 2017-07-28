Go to Jamaica or Barbados or the Bahamas. Tough choices.
Megan Fenno
We don't know about you, but vacations seem to be that much more exciting and fun knowing you booked a good deal.
Meaning also, if you were on the search for a good excuse to book a vacation, this just might be it.
Right now Sandals is hosting a Black Friday in July sale.
Not only can you save up to 65% off your trip, but the company is also throwing in a $1,000 signing bonus, a free night, a $500 spa credit and free Waterford Celtic Knot Champagne Flutes that are valued at $175.
But it's best to act fast because this deal ends today, Friday, July 28.
And if you decide to book online, you'll also receive a $25 booking credit.
As part of the Black Friday in July sale, there are six different Sandals resort options available in Jamaica, two locations in the Bahamas, three in St. Lucia, a resort in Antigua and in Grenada as well as two resorts in Barbados.
The sale prices at these select locations start at $173 per night, per person. However, you don't have to pay for the entire vacation today. Sandals offers customers to pay just $49 down, per person to hold your reservation.
You also have the option to add in the cost of airfare to your vacation package, where Sandals will find you the best deal on flights departing from your location.
The sale ends on Friday, July 28, so if you've been putting off booking that tropical vacation you've long been dreaming of, then you might want to go ahead and book it now.
There's also a handful of last minute deals if you're wanting to take your vacation within the next several weeks. One of the offers includes a free night stay if you check in on a certain selected dates.
Obviously the cost of the entire vacation will depend on when you plan to go, the duration of your trip and where you're departing from, but it's definitely a sale worth checking out!