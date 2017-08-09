Take a 5-night Hawaiian vacation for $768 per person

Pack your bags—because you're going to Hawaii! If you've always dreamed of taking a vacation to the tropical paradise but thought it was too expensive, we have some exciting news for you. Priceline is currently offering a discounted package , including hotel and airfare, for a five-night vacation at Aulani, a beachside Disney resort on Oahu, Hawaii. https://www.instagram.com/p/BXiij_sgrFA/?hl=en&taken-by=disneyaulani The package includes a standard view room and round-trip flights operated by Alaska, American, Delta, Hawaiian and United. Departure cities include Los Angeles, New York City, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle and Vancouver. The cheapest available rates are for departures from Vancouver and start at $768 per person. The most expensive departure location is New York City, which will set you back up to $1,132 per person. You must travel between August 28 and December 17. Check out more details at Travel Pirates . Keep in mind that the rate is per person and is based on four people traveling together. https://www.instagram.com/p/BIYvU2CBrxt/?taken-by=disneyaulani According to the resort's website , it features two restaurants, three lounges, several quick-service dining venues, a spa, fitness center, kids' club, teen spa and expansive pool areas including water slides, a lazy river, a private lagoon, a quiet pool and an infinity-edge pool. Something for everyone! Special events at the resort include pool parties where kids can meet their favorite Disney characters, traditional storytelling at the fire pit and multiple chances to meet Moana, the title character from Disney's animated film set in a Polynesian village. Many of these activities are included in your stay. https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ1nO3DgjiE/?taken-by=disneyaulani If you want to explore the island while you're there, Aulani is located on Oahu, the third largest of the Hawaiian islands and home to the state capital, Honolulu. On the south shore of Honolulu, you'll find Waikiki, a popular tourist and surfing destination. Other popular attractions in Oahu include Pearl Harbor, Iolani Palace and Ala Moana Center, Hawaii's largest shopping center. https://www.instagram.com/p/BVYAnhDgYED/?hl=en&taken-by=disneyaulani

