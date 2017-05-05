Part-time jobs with full-time perks and benefits

Part-time jobs used to be a way to make a few extra bucks and that was about it. If you needed health insurance and didn’t have a spouse with a plan, you were on your own.

And forget about savings plans like a 401(k), paid vacation or flex spending accounts. In many cases, working part time just wasn’t worth it.

But now that’s all changed. With so many businesses competing for talent, more and more companies are offering perks to part-time workers, after working just 20 hours in a week in many cases.

So with the help of recent reports in Next Avenue and Business News Daily, we found nine part-time jobs with full-time benefits ... and some really cool perks, too. (Of course, companies frequently change-up their benefits packages so be sure to double-check the job description when you apply if you're looking for benefits.)



1. REI

If you love the outdoors, you would love working here. Where else can you help people choose bicycles, kayaks, climbing equipment and get a 50 percent discount on all that great merchandise for your next adventure?

We chatted with employees at one REI store, and they were genuinely interested in talking about the outdoors and all the cool stuff they have to help you enjoy it. Perks include training on how to make a proper slip knot or how to handle rapids while whitewater rafting.

Plus, part-timers who work at least 20 hours a week get access to health insurance, as well as dental and vision insurance.

2. Hospitals

Want the best health care plan in America? Work at a hospital.

No, you don’t need to be a doctor or nurse. Many employees work part time in patient services, counseling, administration and other areas.

Many hospitals offer part-time workers the same benefits as full-time workers, including a pension plan and tuition assistance.

Of course, benefits vary by location so be sure to check out the hospital near you for more detailed information.

3. Costco

If you are going to work at a wholesale store, Costco should be one of the first you apply to, because it tops many lists for employee benefits.

Once you have worked part time for six months, you are eligible for health, dental and vision insurance, plus their 401(k) plan.

A great extra perk: You also get an even bigger discount on their already low prescription and eye care prices. (And all of those yummy free food samples in the aisles every day.)

4. Starbucks

Working in any coffee shop part time can be fun, but at Starbucks, part-time “partners” have to work just three months to get access to health, dental, vision and life insurance, plus a 401(k).

And if you love coffee, what better perk is there than being surrounded by coffee all day. Oh, and you get to call yourself a barista, which has a certain European flair to it.

5. UPS

Want physical activity, instead of just sitting all day? Then look at UPS, with part-time packing and warehouse jobs in nearly every city in America.

Hourly part-time employees still get access to almost all the benefits enjoyed by their full-time workers. Plus, through UPS's Earn & Learn program, part-time employees can be reimbursed for up to $25,000 in college expenses.

6. Whole Foods

Part-time workers at Whole Foods get paid time off, access to health insurance and opportunities for bonuses.

Plus, if you are a foodie, just imagine what life will be like getting a 20 percent discount on all of that organic produce, steak and fish.

7. Lowe's

Lowe's is another big box store that scores high; part-time workers can access most benefits from the day they start, instead of three to six months down the road.

In addition to health insurance, Lowe’s offers another great perk: free training in dozens of areas of home improvement, so you know how to best help customers.

8. The Container Store

The Container Store says it's all about creating a positive company culture. That's why they offer part-time employees access to medical, dental and vision insurance, paid time off, 401(k) plans and discounts.

9. Staples

Staples offers part-time employees dental and vision insurance, life insurance and access to a 401(k) savings plan.

Part-time workers also get a 10 percent discount when they shop at Staples and the opportunity to purchase Staples stock at a 15 percent discount.

