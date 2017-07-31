If You Have One of These Pyrex Bowls, It Could Be Worth Big
Jessica Suss
It might be time for you to clean out your cabinets, and not just to restore some order to your kitchen.
You should actually be on the lookout for a specific set of vintage Pyrex glassware that could be worth thousands of dollars!
As if Pyrex wasn't incredible enough as it is.
Even if you don't own any vintage Pyrex yourself, (and if you don't, you need to change that ASAP) you should keep a sharp eye out online and at garage or estate sales.
The patterns that are worth big bucks are the opaque, brightly colored pieces that have floral or geometric designs.
You know, exactly like the one your grandma had and used to make dinner practically every night.
If you have some vintage pieces floating around and can bear to part with them, the Pyrex-loving world will pay you handsomely for it.
People Will Pay Big Money For Pyrex
Some pieces are listed for up to $1,800 online, and single bowls are going for a whopping $900.
Coffee drinkers, this "Foulard Pyrex mug" on Etsy is selling for $700.
And since Pyrex is known for being hardy, you can still use all of these pieces (although we'd understand why you might be a little reticent).
You'll want to try and find vintage dishes made between 1915 and 1970—these are the priciest of all the pieces.
This is because up until 1970, Pyrex used a more durable type of glass that was harder to break (although I've moved three times and dropped all of my Pyrex pans and bowls at least once and they're all still in perfect condition).
After 1970, however, the formula for the glass was changed and the dishes became more fragile.
The glassware made between 1915 and 1970 period is freezer and oven-safe, so between that and the gorgeous colors and patterns, it's selling for tons of money.
People Are Obsessed With Pyrex Right Now
If you're new to this world of Pyrex hunting, the fervor over vintage glass dishes may surprise you.
But since the brand has been around since 1908, it's had plenty of time to form a fan club.
There are countless Pyrex Facebook groups where lovers of the glassware share recent purchases, deals and swaps.
If you want to peruse the #pyrexjunkie hashtag on Instagram, you'll find thousands and thousands of posts all about these baking dishes.
And if you think it's only online weirdos who are obsessed with this dishware, you're wrong. Vintage Pyrex is so special that it even has a place in the Corning Museum of Glass!
So just in case you needed another reason to clean out your kitchen cupboards, here it is–you could be sitting on a goldmine.
That being said, it might be kind of hard to give such pretty pieces away.
We wouldn't tell if you kept them for yourself!