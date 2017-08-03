Yankee Candle buy one get one free deal

There are few things in life that are better than walking into a Yankee Candle store, but having the candles shipped straight to your house isn't a bad second option.
There are so many amazing smells to choose from, and right now you can take some of those bottled-up scents home with you for free.
Yankee Candle is having a buy one, get one free deal on select large candles. So, the purchase of your favorite scent will have you checking out with two candles for double the scented-wax goodness, which is great news for your home and your sense of smell!
To take advantage of this offer when shopping online coupon code DM708Y at checkout. We tested this promo code and it definitely works!
Once you visited the "Large Candles " section of the website, look for a filter that says "Large Candle Offer." Click that to filter out candles that won't work with the promo code (or visit Yankee Candle's website using our link—we selected the filter already!).
And as always, before you click purchase, double-check that the candles in your cart do actually qualify for this deal!
This offer is valid until Aug. 27.
Purchasing two candles would normally cost $55.98, but with this offer, you'll get to have two candles for just $27.99. Not bad, huh?
The most difficult part is going to be choosing which scents to bring into your home. You can choose from scents such as Bahama Breeze and Autumn Bouquet.
Our advice: get one of each to make sure you're prepped to enjoy the rest of the summer season but also celebrate the coming of fall!
The will surely get you in the mood for the crisp fall air to roll in once summer comes to an end.
This deal is a great one, but it's not the only way you can save by shopping from the Yankee Candle website.
Other Deals Going On At Yankee Candle
You can also score up to 65 percent on candle accessories and and up to 60 percent off on candles for cars and small spaces.
Spending a little time shopping on the Yankee Candle Co. website will surely serve your home well, and when you spend $100 or more, you'll get free shipping.