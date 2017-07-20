Kids' shoes as low as $7 this week at Target

Back-to-school shopping doesn't have to break the bank—and it shouldn't, since so many stores are having back-to-school sales.
Target will give you an extra 20 percent off select kids' clearance shoes and clothing this week with the promo code KIDS20.
That means you can score new shoes for as low as $7 and some change.
This deal ends on Saturday, July 22, so act fast if you want to take advantage.
You can score free shipping from Target when you spend at least $35.
This offer is also available in Target stores when you download the Cartwheel app.
Here are some of the deals we found on kids' clearance shoes.
Girls' Sneakers
How cute are these high-top sneakers for girls?
They're marked down to just $8.98 on clearance (regularly $17.99), and with the extra 20 percent off, they drop even further to $7.18.
Before you know it, it's going to be time for the fall choir concert.
Snag these boys' oxford shoes while they're on sale for $9.98 after the discount (regularly $24.99).
Kids' Clothing On Sale Now
With the extra discount, these Cat & Jack girls' tank tops are on sale for just $2!
The black and white version of this versatile shirt is just $2 after the discount using the promo code KIDS20 at checkout. (Other colors are on sale but are not eligible for the extra discount).
While you're stocking up on basics, these Cat & Jack girls' sparkle leggings in black are on sale for just $4.80 after the extra 20 percent discount.
These Cat & Jack colorful girls' socks are also on sale for just $2.78 after the discount.
Goodbye Merona And Mossimo
If you're a longtime Target shopper (and fan!) you're going to want to read this—big changes are coming.
Target is revamping its merchandise lineup, meaning some of the brands we've grown to know and love will disappear from stores.
According to the Wall Street Journal, brands including men's and women's Merona clothing and men's Mossimo fashion line will be phased out in the coming months.
Don't worry, though. As these brands make their exit, new ones will come in to take their place.
And, Target isn't just focusing on changes in the clothing departments.
You'll find new products in accessories and home furnishings, too.
The retailer plans to add at least 12 new clothing, accessories and home decor lines to its stores this fall.
These changes come at a time when Target fights to stay relevant in a growing market.