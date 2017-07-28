Here's how you can get a free MAC lipstick

Check the list of MAC Locations to find the store nearest you.

Give the location a call to make sure they're participating in this promo.

Stop in to the store on July 29 (Saturday) to get your free lipstick.

MAC Cosmetics wants to make your day. The cosmetics retailer is giving away free, full-size tubes of lipstick at participating locations this weekend in honor of National Lipstick Day. You don't need to buy anything to snag your free lipstick, either! Here are the details:On its official Facebook page, MAC says the color and type of lipstick that's available will vary by store, so we're not sure what you'll find if you visit your local MAC store. https://www.instagram.com/p/BXDsYfVhHUq/?taken-by=maccosmetics

