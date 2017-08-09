Gymboree sale: Hundreds of items under $5

Though it's sure sad to see summer end, there is one upside to the season changing: big sales.
And since your kids will probably want to wear shorts and t-shirts for at least a month into the new school year, there's never been a better time to stock up on the basics.
Gymboree's clearance section is full of great summer deals, from socks to tees to accessories. There are more than 600 items marked down to less than $5 right now, which means there are some awesome deals to be found.
Plus, you can get free shipping on orders over $75.
We sifted through their end-of-summer clearance section and this is what we found.