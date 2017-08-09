Gymboree sale: Hundreds of items under $5

Sarah Kuta
Though it's sure sad to see summer end, there is one upside to the season changing: big sales. And since your kids will probably want to wear shorts and t-shirts for at least a month into the new school year, there's never been a better time to stock up on the basics. Gymboree's clearance section is full of great summer deals, from socks to tees to accessories. There are more than 600 items marked down to less than $5 right now, which means there are some awesome deals to be found. Plus, you can get free shipping on orders over $75. We sifted through their end-of-summer clearance section and this is what we found.

Zebra Socks

Who doesn't want a pair of bright coral zebra socks?? These are on sale for just $1.99 and will keep your daughter's toes tapping all day long at school.

Star Sunglasses

Because let's be honest, your child is actually the star in your life. Snag a pair of these star sunglasses for just $2.99.

Adorable Onesies

For the super tiny ones in your life, there are dozens of onesies on sale right now at Gymboree. This fish print onesie is marked down to just $4.99.

T-Shirts Marked Down

This adorable llama "What's the scoop?" t-shirt is marked down to just $4.99, along with dozens of other sweet tees. Beyond that, shoes and outerwear are also up to 40 percent off right now. Happy deal hunting!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.