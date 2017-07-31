Here's how you can get a free Firehouse sub

Want a free Firehouse sub? All you have to do is donate a 24-pack of bottled water to your local outpost of the sandwich chain on August 5. The water will then be donated to local first responders and community groups to distribute to those need. Each customer that donates will receive a free medium sub sandwich. If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck out of the exchange, The Penny Hoarder reports that you can get a 24-pack of water bottles from Adli for $1.99 The campaign H20 for Heroes, which is in its sixth year, aims to help mitigate the risk of dehydration and other heat-related illnesses that crop up in the summer, according to a press release posted on the company's site. https://www.facebook.com/firehousesubs/photos/a.343828790556.347403.115151700556/10157224817120557/?type=3&theater Last year's drive provided more than 528,000 bottles of water to emergency workers and other citizens in need.“We hear from so many departments that don’t have the additional money to purchase bottled water, and the donations they receive from our guests assist them in a variety of emergency situations,” said Windy Griffin, a Firehouse Subs franchisee who created the charity event with her husband Jerry. Lending a helping hand to first responders is a major priority for the company. A portion of all purchases at all U.S. locations in 2017 goes to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation . The foundation helps provide lifesaving equipment for first responders. Since its inception, it has granted more than $25 million for equipment, training and support for emergency workers. The company says the percentages donated from purchases this year will raise a minimum of $1 million for the foundation. Not sure if there's a Firehouse Subs near you? The chain currently has locations in 44 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico. Check out their website to see if there's one in your neck of the woods. Do a good deed and get free food—it's a win-win all around.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.