You can snag Converse sneakers for as low as $18 at Kohl's

Heat Advisory issued July 25 at 2:44AM CDT expiring July 26 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington

Heat Advisory issued July 25 at 2:42AM CDT expiring July 26 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Marshall, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens

Heat Advisory issued July 25 at 2:42AM CDT expiring July 25 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Marshall, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens