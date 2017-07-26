Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 2:33AM CDT expiring July 26 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Garfield, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher
You can score a free lasagna at Carrabba's this week
Sarah Kuta
Tired of cooking? Of course you are. It's the end of July, it's stupid hot outside and you've got a million other things to do.
Carrabba's Italian Grill has a deal this week that just might help.
The Italian chain is offering a free take-home lasagna when you dine at a Carrabba's restaurant through July 30.
Apparently, National Lasagna Day is a thing, which is why Carrabba's is giving away free lasagna.
All you have to do is mention this deal to your server when you eat at Carrabba's (it is available for dine-in only, so you've gotta go in and sit down!).
According to the fine print, this deal is limited to one per customer and can't be used with any other offers.
To find the Carrabba's near you, visit their website. And then check out this weirdly funny video of a guy saying "Let's get ready to lasagna!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=La6XVUHID5U