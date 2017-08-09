You can score Disney character socks for under $5 this week

This little piggy went to the market. And this (frugal) little piggy went to the store … to buy himself some socks. More specifically, to Burlington Coat Factory . In time for the back-to-school season, Burlington Coat Factory is selling packs of Disney socks for under $5. OK, we mixed our metaphors with nursery rhymes and Disney, but you see where we’re going with this, right? We’re willing to bet it’s time to re-fill those sock drawers after your kids have been running around barefoot all summer. Plus, trying to wiggle socks and shoes onto squirmy feet? Yeah, that’s a universal parenting challenge. Hopefully, your little ones will stay still while you outfit their feet with their favorite characters, Disney included.The socks are Burlington’s “deal of the week.” The weekly deals at Burlington Coat Factory (yes, they sell more than coats) change up every Wednesday. As part of the deal, the character sock packs are all under $6, and most are marked down by about 40 percent. The Disney socks, though, are even less and are $4.99 for packs of six. That's right, forget the mouse ears and go for the mouse toes, instead. Among the Disney socks that you’ll find on deep discount are ones featuring Cars While not Disney, other socks feature Peppa Pig Super Mario and Pokemon Another deal that Burlington Coat Factory is running allows you to get free shipping on any of your orders that are $75 or more. Hey, every little bit counts. Back-to-school spending is increasing this year, according to the National Retail Federation . Families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $687.72 each, which is an 8 percent increase from last year. According to the survey, the majority of shoppers (95 percent) will be shelling out money on clothing.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.