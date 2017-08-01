Up to $900 off Patio Sets Sam's Club

Portico Sunbrella Seating Set

The end of summer may not be too far away, but there's still plenty of time to enjoy the great outdoors. And if you're like us, your idea of enjoying nature might look more like dinner and drinks on the deck! Lucky for us, Sam's Club is closing out summer with some huge deals on patio furniture. From sets for huge decks to smaller pieces for people with an apartment balcony, the wholesale club is slashing prices on anything you could need for your outdoor seating area. The deals could save you up to $900, and they're on until Aug. 11 or while supplies last. These deals are definitely available online, but the selection available in your local Sam's Club store will likely vary. If you see an item you just have to have, it's best to call your local Sam's Club to see what they've got in stock before you drive over. Many items you see online are available for in-store pickup, too, meaning that you can order them online and pick them up store! Many of these deals say they come with free shipping too, which is a huge win. Check out some of the cool patio sets on sale now:One of the top-selling patio options, this set mimics a set-up you might see in a living room, with a couch, two chairs, a coffee table and an end table. It's on sale for $1,299, a savings of $300 off the regular price of $1,599.This is one of the biggest deals available, with savings of $900. The Park Place set is currently selling for $999, instead of the regular price of $1,899. That's a savings of $900! One Sam's Club reviewer wrote , "It is strong enough to handle grand kids and dogs who have all walked around on it." Now that's a review you can trust.This dining set will make al fresco dinners feel seriously trendy. It's on sale for $899, which is a savings of $500 off the regular price of $1,399.These chairs are great for someone wanting to make their smaller outdoor space a little cozier. The set of two chairs is on sale for $299.68 (regularly $499).This adorable Agio Collection heritage fire chat set comes with four comfy chairs and a fire table. It's now on sale for $1,199, a savings of $200.And you can bring whatever credit card you prefer when you head to the checkout. Previously notorious for requiring credit users to hold a Discover card, Sam's now accepts Discover, Visa, Mastercard and American Express. And of course, cash, debit cards and checks are still good, too. Unfortunately, you do have to be a member to take advantage of these awesome savings. But surely you have a friend with a Sam's Club membership—get them to take you to the club, then buy them lunch with all the money you saved!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.