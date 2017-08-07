You can get $20 worth of free games at Chuck E. Cheese's

True fact: The same guy who invented Atari also founded Chuck E. Cheese's. His name is Nolan Bushnell , and he had eight children, so, yeah … we’re guessing that played a role in coming up with a pizza restaurant-arcade hybrid to keep kids entertained for hours and that has the tagline “Where a kid can be a kid.” Another true fact: You can buy $20 worth of Chuck E. Cheese's games , and get $20 free this month. I suppose this second fact is one that you can actually use. Here’s the deal: It’s August, which practically cues the “I’m bored!” complaints from kids. So, Chuck E. Cheese's is offering up a rad BOGO coupon deal. You can get the coupon for double games here , and it’s good throughout the month of August, with the offer expiring Aug. 31. We should note that the deal is is valid Monday through Friday, and at participating U.S. and Canada stores, excluding Hawaii.Don’t wait for a birthday party invite, though. Just go ahead, retreat to the cool indoors and let your kids play all of the Whack-a-Mole, Skee-Ball, arcade games and hot shot basketball that their little hearts desire and then go on a prize-shopping spree with their winnings. Oh, and if it’s been awhile since you’ve been to a Chuck E. Cheese's, some have a mini rollercoaster that will snap your photo while you’re on the ride. Of course some things remain the same (yes, there’s still loads of pizza). And, of course you can be entertained by one of the live shows.Another cool deal: Your kids can play free online games at Chuck E. Cheese's, and learn songs and dances online, too. Looking for some other low-cost ways to keep your children entertained during the final weeks (or days, depending where you’re at) of summer? Here’s 15 Cool Things Kids Can Learn Online— For Free! [H/t: Penny Hoarder

