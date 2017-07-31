Costco groupon deal for $60

A $20 Costco cash card, which functions as a gift card and can be used at Costco warehouses, gas stations and online.

Three free coupons for Kirkland Signature products, including a package of 12 rolls of paper towels, 24 bottles of VitaRain Zero flavored water and a whole pizza. Those three free items would usually come to a total of $35.63, but Groupon buyers can get them free of charge with the deal (dinner, anyone?)

A discount of $25 on any online orders that meet or exceed $250.

A $75 Costco cash card that can be used toward a Costco Travel vacation to either the Caribbean, Costa Rica, Europe, Hawaii, Mexico or the South Pacific. (Sadly, the money can't be applied toward cruises, but I suppose beggars can't be choosers.)

If you've been considering a Costco membership recently, now's the perfect time for you to take the leap. Groupon currently has a Costco Gold Membership deal up for grabs, which means you can snag the usual membership to the store—along with a whole host of other, free goodies thrown in with it. Gold Membership costs $60 (plus taxes) at Costco normally, and that doesn't change with this Groupon (which is also $60). The membership includes one primary cardholder card and one free household card , which can be used by anyone over 18 who lives at the same address as the primary cardholder. All of those conditions still apply with the Groupon. With the Groupon, however, new members who purchase the one-year membership will also get the following:The offer is valid at all U.S. Costco locations, but it's only valid for new members (sorry, existing Costco members). The promotion ends Nov. 1, so make sure you buy the Groupon and head to a physical Costco store to activate it sooner rather than later. The savings coupons then expire on Jan. 31, 2018, and the travel cash card expires on Dec. 31, 2017, so make sure you mark the dates in your calendar to take full advantage of your savings. If used right, the Groupon deal gives you $215.63 in value, so you could potentially save $155.63. Interested? Catch the deal on Groupon here , then get shopping.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.