Buy one entree, take a second home at Olive Garden

Olive Garden is one of my favorite spots for fast, delicious Italian food. Not only that, but the restaurant chain is always an affordable place to dine. From never-ending pasta bowls to delicious breadsticks with every meal, everyone can leave satisfied (and without a hole in their wallet). And, now, for a limited time, Olive Garden is bringing back one of their most popular deals: their BOGO entree deal . Here's how it works. You get to eat an entree at your local Olive Garden, then take on home with you for free. First, you can choose from unlimited soup, salad or breadsticks for your first course. Then, for your second course, you choose from these popular favorites:You then get to choose ANOTHER entrée to take home for free from the above list of options. So, whether you want two helpings of spaghetti (one for dinner, one for lunch tomorrow at work) or you want to enjoy the ziti and bring home some ravioli for your hungry teenagers, you have so many options! Don't see your favorite entrée on the list above? Not a problem. You can upgrade to what Olive Garden calls their "Premium Entrées" for an additional price. These premium entrées include:With this upgrade, you can choose one of the above options as your first entrée of choice, but do keep in mind that your second free entrée must still be selected from the non-premium pasta list. (In other words, you can't take home the seafood lasagna, smoked chicken or stuffed shells, but you can take home the spaghetti, ravioli, fettucine or ziti). Wow. Is Olive Garden TRYING to make me not fit into my jeans? https://giphy.com/gifs/miau-mcCuxy50RELsI This option is only available for a limited time, and only at participating locations. You may want to call your local Olive Garden ahead of time to make sure that they are indeed joining in this awesome promotion.

