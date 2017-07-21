Big Lots coupon: Save up to $40 in stores and online

Sarah Kuta
Big Lots is the best for browsing—so much random stuff at such dirt-cheap prices. If you were planning to do a little browsing at Big Lots this weekend, take this coupon with you and save up to $40 on your purchase. Here are the details:
  • Get $40 off your purchase of $200
  • Get $20 off your purchase of $100
  • Get $10 off your purchase of $50
You can use the promo code HOTDEAL online or print out the coupon and bring it to your local Big Lots store. The store is limiting this deal to one coupon per customer per transaction—but you can always bring a friend! This deal is good through July 29.  

