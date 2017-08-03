They even have shoes and clocks on clearance.

Hobby Lobby is such a great store to shop at if you're looking for anything from home decor and crafting supplies to toys and seasonal merchandise.
And I'll be honest, there aren't many things that make me as giddy as when I see a clearance sign at Hobby Lobby.
So of course, their end-of-summer clearance sale is no exception when it comes to finding great deals.
Here are some of our favorite picks:
Now this is a great deal: This 34-piece deluxe sketch art set in a wooden box is marked down to just $14.99 from $24.99.
Just in time to inspire the burgeoning artist in your life as she goes back to school!
Spring And Summer Decor
Now's the perfect time to stock up on spring and summer decor if you're looking to save big money. Buy it now while it's on sale and then you can tuck it away until next year rolls around.
For example, this American flag tinsel decoration is just $1 (regularly $4.99).
And this cute little cute little bird cage hanging bell decor is marked down to just $5.00 (regularly $24.99).
Hobby Lobby has quite the extensive collection of picture frames, meaning from time to time, you might just see a few pop up on clearance.
This frame, originally priced at $24.99 is now $8.50.
And this one is priced at just $6.80 (regularly $19.99).
So if you're looking to go bargain shopping, this end-of-summer sale might be worth checking out.
And if you're looking for more tips for saving the most when shopping at Hobby Lobby, this post shares the best time to shop in-store while reminding us all to always remember to use that 40 percent off coupon the store outs out weekly!