The Best Deals From Walmart's End Of Summer Clearance Sale

Megan Fenno
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
One of my absolute favorite times to shop (aside from after Christmas) is at the end of summer. Because a lot of retailers need to make room for fall and winter merchandise, you'll often be able to find some really great deals. And I'm not talking about just patio furniture and summer essentials, but deeply discounted prices on everything from TVs to toys to housewares. And the one store that never seems to disappoint when it comes to end-of-summer clearance is Walmart. As we all know, the retail giant has a little bit of everything, but the good news is, so does their clearance section. You can also take advantage of free two-day shipping on select purchases, free standard shipping on others or you can have your items shipped to the brick and mortar Walmart location of your choice for no additional cost if it's not already available today. So many options, right? While there are certainly a lot of great deals on Walmart.com right now, here's five we thought were worth highlighting:

The Shark Rotator Professional Vacuum

On sale for over 50 percent off the original price, this handy Shark Vacuum Cleaner is priced at $119—down from the original price of $229.    

A Sceptre 50" Class FHD (1080P) LED TV

With the price nearly slashed in half, this 50" LED TV is now $269.99—down from $499.99. It has over 5,000 reviews with a rating of 4.2 stars out of 5.

Best Choice Products 10" Dual Layered Memory Foam Mattress

This queen-sized mattress will likely sell out quickly as it's on sale for $219.94. With the original price of $849.99, that makes it right around 75 percent off. And, you can take advantage of free shipping, too! Now that's what we call a good deal.

6-Axis Quadcopter Flying Drone Toy

If you're in the market for a drone, or have just always wanted one but the cost was holding you back, then this clearance deal might just be for you! Right now you can pick up the 6-Axis Quadcopter Flying Drone, complete with a recording camera and a 4GB memory card for $38, which is nearly 70 percent off the regular list price of $119.95.

A Heavy Duty Foldable Double Door Dog Crate

Priced at over 70 percent off, you can pick up this 24-inch dog crate, complete with a divider and removable plastic tray, for only $26.95 (regularly $89.95).

Shopkins Disco Ball Karaoke Machine

Marked down $79.60, you can now pick up this Shopkins Disco Ball Karaoke Machine for $34. Don't forget that if you're looking for something specific, you can always browse by category, retailers, brands and price, making it easy to find just what you're looking for.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.