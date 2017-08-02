The Best Deals From Walmart's End Of Summer Clearance Sale
One of my absolute favorite times to shop (aside from after Christmas) is at the end of summer.
Because a lot of retailers need to make room for fall and winter merchandise, you'll often be able to find some really great deals. And I'm not talking about just patio furniture and summer essentials, but deeply discounted prices on everything from TVs to toys to housewares.
And the one store that never seems to disappoint when it comes to end-of-summer clearance is Walmart. As we all know, the retail giant has a little bit of everything, but the good news is, so does their clearance section.
You can also take advantage of free two-day shipping on select purchases, free standard shipping on others or you can have your items shipped to the brick and mortar Walmart location of your choice for no additional cost if it's not already available today. So many options, right?
While there are certainly a lot of great deals on Walmart.com right now, here's five we thought were worth highlighting:
Best Choice Products 10" Dual Layered Memory Foam Mattress
This queen-sized mattress will likely sell out quickly as it's on sale for $219.94. With the original price of $849.99, that makes it right around 75 percent off.
And, you can take advantage of free shipping, too!
Now that's what we call a good deal.
6-Axis Quadcopter Flying Drone Toy
If you're in the market for a drone, or have just always wanted one but the cost was holding you back, then this clearance deal might just be for you!
Right now you can pick up the 6-Axis Quadcopter Flying Drone, complete with a recording camera and a 4GB memory card for $38, which is nearly 70 percent off the regular list price of $119.95.
A Heavy Duty Foldable Double Door Dog Crate
Priced at over 70 percent off, you can pick up this 24-inch dog crate, complete with a divider and removable plastic tray, for only $26.95 (regularly $89.95).
Shopkins Disco Ball Karaoke Machine
Marked down $79.60, you can now pick up this Shopkins Disco Ball Karaoke Machine for $34.
Don't forget that if you're looking for something specific, you can always browse by category, retailers, brands and price, making it easy to find just what you're looking for.