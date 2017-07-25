Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals for 2017

1. Topshop Splice Poplin Shirt For Women

2. T3 Hair Dryer

3. Classic Leggings

It's the most wonderful time of the year for Nordstrom lovers and bargain shoppers, as the 2017 anniversary sale begins this week ! Throughout the year, the popular department store offers free shipping and free returns, and during what may be the hottest two weeks of summer, Nordstrom ups the ante with some great prices on tons of stuff. We're talking women's fashion, luggage, kids' shoes, men's fashion and even home goods. This sale is good in stores and online, but it ends August 6. If you don't have time to scour the entire site, check out our little "cheat sheet" featuring some of the best bargains:This Topshop Spliced Poplin Shirt is on sale for $39.00 (regularly $60). Stripes are having a big moment right now, and this pre-fall piece is the perfect statement top for all your casual shindigs.This T3 Featherweight 2 Hair Dryer is on sale for $134 (regularly $200). This sleek, five-star-rated hair dryer features an ergonomic handle, and generates a high volume of ion-enriched air for healthier, more beautiful hair.

These classic black leggings from BP are on sale for just $11.90 (regularly $19). It's never a bad idea to stock up on the basics!

4. Converse Sneakers

These black knit sneakers put a fun twist on the classic Converse look—and they're on sale for just $39.90 (regularly $59.95).

5. Vince Camuto Saddle Bag

This Vince Camuto Kirie suede & leather crossbody saddle bag is on sale for $164 (regularly $248). Suede is expected to be big this fall and this richly colored boho bag is sure to complement any outfit.

6. Cotton Throw Blanket

This cable knit cotton throw blanket comes in 16 gorgeous colors and is marked down to just $39 (regularly $59).

This throw is the perfect blanket for cuddling on the couch, and available in a dozen earthy and jewel-toned colors, like turquoise and mustard yellow.

7. Le Creuset Bowl

This Le Creuset Serving Bowl is marked down to $35.90 (regularly $55).

This stoneware bowl features a scratch-resistant enamel finish, and glazed interior, perfect for serving oranges, bread or anything else.

8. Wine Glasses

This set of two adorable stemless wine glasses will only set you back $12.90 (regularly $20). Plus, who doesn't want witty sayings on their wine glasses?

For more Anniversary Sale merch, visit shop.Nordstrom.com.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.