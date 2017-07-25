Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals for 2017

Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 2:33AM CDT expiring July 26 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Garfield, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 3:00PM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Marshall, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 3:52AM CDT expiring July 27 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 2:51AM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 2:51AM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 2:51AM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Creek, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pawnee, Tulsa, Wagoner
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 2:51AM CDT expiring July 26 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Rogers, Washington
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 2:33AM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Seminole
Heat Advisory issued July 25 at 3:18PM CDT expiring July 26 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Canadian, Cleveland, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Seminole
Heat Advisory issued July 25 at 3:07PM CDT expiring July 26 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Delaware, Ottawa
Heat Advisory issued July 25 at 3:07PM CDT expiring July 26 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Heat Advisory issued July 25 at 2:44AM CDT expiring July 26 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Heat Advisory issued July 25 at 2:42AM CDT expiring July 26 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Marshall, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens
It's the most wonderful time of the year for Nordstrom lovers and bargain shoppers, as the 2017 anniversary sale begins this week!
Throughout the year, the popular department store offers free shipping and free returns, and during what may be the hottest two weeks of summer, Nordstrom ups the ante with some great prices on tons of stuff.
We're talking women's fashion, luggage, kids' shoes, men's fashion and even home goods. This sale is good in stores and online, but it ends August 6.
If you don't have time to scour the entire site, check out our little "cheat sheet" featuring some of the best bargains:
1. Topshop Splice Poplin Shirt For Women
This Topshop Spliced Poplin Shirt is on sale for $39.00 (regularly $60).
Stripes are having a big moment right now, and this pre-fall piece is the perfect statement top for all your casual shindigs.
2. T3 Hair Dryer
This T3 Featherweight 2 Hair Dryer is on sale for $134 (regularly $200).
This sleek, five-star-rated hair dryer features an ergonomic handle, and generates a high volume of ion-enriched air for healthier, more beautiful hair.