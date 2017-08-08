10 of the best back-to-school deals we found on Amazon

1. Glue Sticks

2. Crayola Kits

3. Pre-sharpened Pencils

4. Mechanical Pencils

5. Construction Paper

6. Backpacks

7. Lunch Bags

8. Thermoses

9. Bentos

10. Lunchbox Snacks

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.