Apple has dozens of work-from-home jobs open right now

"When people contact us for help, an at home advisor is often the one who responds. From your own home, you’ll be their human connection to Apple: friendly, thoughtful, and real. You’ll answer questions about our products and services, enriching customers’ lives by helping them access the wonder they’ve come to expect from Apple. And every time you save someone’s day, you’ll be amazed by what it does for yours."

Some people love going to the office, while others much prefer working from home. Good remote jobs can be hard to come by, so it's especially exciting when super reputable companies list work-from-home jobs on their website. Apple has just posted a job listing calling for 60 "at home advisors" to provide customer service and support roles, all from the comfort of their own home. According to the listing on their site, here's what an at home advisor would do:Positions available include at home advisor, at home manager and at home area manager. Though each job has a specific city listed next to it, Apple wrote this about the jobs:

"This is a work from home position and you can live in any city across the US—you do not need to live in the city this is posted in to be considered."

Although the job is convenient and comfortable, Apple wants to make sure applicants know that it's still an extremely professional role. The job requires you to have a quiet, distraction-free workspace with a door you can shut, an ergonomic chair, a desk for the iMac (and headset) they’ll provide, and your own network connection. You'll get trained through Apple using an online program, and you'll still be connected to a team as well as a manger through video conversations and chat tools. In addition to the bonus of being able to work your job in your pajamas, Apple offers these work-from-home employees a robust benefits package, including product discounts and paid time away, even if they are part-time. No commute and a discount on iPhones? Count us in. Want to apply today or share with a friend? Here's the link to Apple's careers website . Happy job hunting!

